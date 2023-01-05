2023 World Junior Hockey Championship Gold Medal Game: Czechia vs. Canada — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Gold Medal Game: Czechia vs. Canada
How to watch
Puck drop: 6:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM AST
In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)
In the United States: NHL Network
Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct
Once the crew gets done changing the bulbs in the goal lights following a wild 8-7 Bronze Medal Game, Canada and Czechia will be taking to the ice at Scotiabank Center for the final game of the 2023 World Juniors.
The teams met on the first day of the tournament, went on to take the top two spots in Group A, and now meet again for the championship. The first game was a rather shocking win for the Czechs at the time, but now that they’ve gone all the way to the final without a regulations loss, it’s apparent that they just have a good team.
It’s also a squad that gets most of its contributions from the blue line, with the top defence corps in the tournament. Can they still make their offensive impact while dealing with a deep forward lineup from Canada? That is the challenge they face as they try to win a first gold medal since 2001.
Team Czechia projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#25 Jiří Kulich
|#24 Matyáš Šapovaliv
|#28 Eduard Šalé
|#27 Gabriel Szturc
|#12 Jakub Brabenec
|#21 Jaroslav Chmelař
|#15 Jakub Kos
|#18 Matouš Menšík
|#26 Martin Ryšavý
|#11 Adam Měchura
|#16 Marcel Marcel
|#17 Petr Hauser
|#20 Robin Sapoušek
|
|
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#4 Jiři Ticháček
|#5 David Jiříček
|#14 Stanislav Svozil
|#3 David Špaček
|#9 Tomas Hamara
|#8 David Moravec
|#6 Ales Cech
|
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#31 Tomáš Suchánek
|#1 Daniel Král
Team Canada projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#9 Joshua Roy
|#10 Logan Stankoven
|#16 Connor Bedard
|#7 Brennan Othmann
|#15 Shane Wright
|#11 Dylan Guenther
|#14 Zach Dean
|#21 Nathan Gaucher
|#20 Zach Ostapchuk
|#12 Reid Schaefer
|#18 Caedan Bankier
|#19 Adam Fantilli
|
|#8 Owen Beck
|
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#24 Ethan Del Mastro
|#3 Olen Zellweger
|#2 Nolan Allan
|#5 Brandt Clarke
|#25 Kevin Korchinski
|#5 Brandt Clarke
|
|#27 Jack Matier
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#1 Thomas Milic
|#29 Benjamin Gaudreau
