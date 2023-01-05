2023 World Junior Hockey Championship Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Sweden — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Sweden

How to watch

Puck drop: 2:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM AST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Sweden came within 35 seconds of advancing to the Gold Medal Game when Carl Lindbom’s bid’s not only for a shutout but the most shutouts ever recorded at a World Junior Hockey Championship was ended. The team then fell in overtime to Czechia, meaning bronze was the best they can achieve this year.

The American dream of winning the tournament didn’t survive that long despite how well they played their northern neighbours, The final scoreline didn’t do USA’s effort justice, but they had time to begin processing their fate well before the final whistle.

One of these teams will now leave Halifax with a third-place finish, but we may not see the same full-game cmmitment to defence from Sweden that kept their opponent in check nor the relentless pressure from the Americans that forced Canada’s goaltender to have one of the greatest games of his life to earn a win. There’s potential for this to be a good game, but the main focus will be on the battle for gold, and that also goes for a lot of the players who have to settle for this game.

Team USA projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #17 Cutter Gauthier #92 Logan Cooley #18 Jimmy Snuggerud #2 Rutger McGroarty #16 Chaz Lucius #9 Jackson Blake #25 Dylan Duke #19 Red Savage #13 Tyler Boucher #27 Kenny Connors #28 Charlie Stramel #5 Gavin Brindley #22 Sam Lipkin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #12 Sean Behrens #43 Luke Hughes #20 Lane Hutson #21 Luke Mittelstadt #23 Jack Peart #6 Ryan Utko #71 Ryan Chesley

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #1 Trey Augustine #30 Kaidan Mbereko

Team Sweden projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #19 Isak Rosén #26 Victor Stjernborg #11 Fabian Lysell #21 Leo Carlsson #18 Filip Bystedt #10 Fabian Wagner #20 Liam Öhgren #12 Noah Östlund #24 Jonathan Lekkerimäki #28 Simon Robertsson #25 Milton Oscarson #27 Oskar Pettersson #23 William Strömgren

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Adam Engström #6 Victor Sjöholm #7 Calle Odelius #4 Axel Sandin Pellikka #2 Elias Pettersson #9 Ludvig Jansson #15 Jakob Norén