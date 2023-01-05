2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: January 5, 2023

Bronze Medal Game

2:30 PM ET: USA vs Sweden

After tough losses for both countries in the semifinals, the USA and Sweden will face off for the first time since the pre-tournament game between the two countries. This time, the bronze medal will be on the line. The bronze medal game always feels like a bad result, but ask anyone and they’ll tell you they’d rather leave with a medal of any colour than empty handed. Montreal Canadiens prospects Lane Hutson and Adam Engström will likely feature prominently in this one. The game will be on TSN 1/3/4/5 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Gold Medal Game

6:30 PM ET: Canada vs Czechia

One day after Czechia avenged a preliminary round loss to Sweden in the semifinal, Canada will have the chance to do the same against the Czechs with the gold medal on the line. The Czechs surprised everyone to get to this point and are still the only team in the tournament to not lose a game in regulation. Canada’s performances have been much better since losing their opener, and it will be interesting to see how they start the game. Owen Beck and Joshua Roy played very well against the Americans and will look to continue that. The game will be on TSN 1/3/4/5 and RDS2 in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.



















