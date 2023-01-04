2023 World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinal #2: United States vs. Canada — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Semifinal #2: United States vs. Canada

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM AST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

The first semifinal of the day was a calculated match between Czechia and Sweden that saw just two goals scored in regulation and not many shots getting through to the target. The only calculations made in the Canada-USA semi will be for how many excellent chances each team gets in the 60 minutes of play.

The game features the runaway leader in points in the tournament, Coonor Bedard, on Canada’s side, but Team USA has three of the next four players in the scoring race consisting of top-line forwards Cutter Gauthier, Logan Cooley, and Jimmy Snuggerud.

A battle in the crease is where this game may ultimately be decided tonight. Seventeen-year-old Trey Augustine has been one of the best netminders at the tournament, but he’s also going to be under a lot of pressure to hold the fort for his team. Thomas Milic hasn’t been a standout performer for Canada, and that will probably need to change to hold off the American top line and the dynamic defencemen who back it up.

Team United States projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #17 Cutter Gauthier #92 Logan Cooley #18 Jimmy Snuggerud #2 Rutger McGroarty #16 Chaz Lucius #9 Jackson Blake #25 Dylan Duke #19 Red Savage #13 Tyler Boucher #27 Kenny Connors #28 Charlie Stramel #5 Gavin Brindley #22 Sam Lipkin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #12 Sean Behrens #43 Luke Hughes #20 Lane Hutson #21 Luke Mittelstadt #23 Jack Peart #6 Ryan Utko #71 Ryan Chesley

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #1 Trey Augustine #30 Kaidan Mbereko

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #9 Joshua Roy #10 Logan Stankoven #16 Connor Bedard #7 Brennan Othmann #15 Shane Wright #11 Dylan Guenther #14 Zach Dean #21 Nathan Gaucher #20 Zach Ostapchuk #12 Reid Schaefer #18 Caedan Bankier #19 Adam Fantilli #8 Owen Beck

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #24 Ethan Del Mastro #3 Olen Zellweger #2 Nolan Allan #5 Brandt Clarke #25 Kevin Korchinski #5 Brandt Clarke #27 Jack Matier