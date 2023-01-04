2023 World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinal #1: Czechia vs. Sweden — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Semifinal #1: Czechia vs. Sweden

How to watch

Puck drop: 2:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM AST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Czechia had a good 2022 tournament in the summer, ending in fourth place after they knocked out Team USA in the quarters before falling to both Canada and Sweden in their final two games. This year, they’re aiming to turn the tables on the Swedes, and that would guarantee the Czechs a medal for the first time since 2005.

The two teams already met once at this tournament, and they couldn’t have played any tighter as the game was a 3-2 decision in overtime. That game will largely determined by the defencemen on both squads, and today’s semifinal will be no different.

While there are some standout forwards like the NHL draft-eligible Leo Carlsson on Sweden’s side and Jiri Kulich for the Czechs, the leading scorers for both teams play on the blue line. Czechia has Stanislav Svozil, who has been one of the very best players in the tournament and has to be the front-runner for the top defenceman award. Right behind him is Ludvig Jansson for Sweden who has seven points to Svozil’s eight, and three of Jansson’s points are goals. If it does come down to a battle of offence from the defence, the advantage will go to the Czechs who have the likes of David Spacek and David Jiricek as reinforcements.

Team Czechia projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #25 Jiří Kulich #24 Matyáš Šapovaliv #28 Eduard Šalé #27 Gabriel Szturc #12 Jakub Brabenec #21 Jaroslav Chmelař #15 Jakub Kos #18 Matouš Menšík #26 Martin Ryšavý #11 Adam Měchura #16 Marcel Marcel #17 Petr Hauser #20 Robin Sapoušek

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #4 Jiři Ticháček #5 David Jiříček #14 Stanislav Svozil #3 David Špaček #9 Tomas Hamara #8 David Moravec #6 Ales Cech

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #31 Tomáš Suchánek #1 Daniel Král

Team Sweden projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #19 Isak Rosén #26 Victor Stjernborg #11 Fabian Lysell #21 Leo Carlsson #18 Filip Bystedt #10 Fabian Wagner #20 Liam Öhgren #12 Noah Östlund #24 Jonathan Lekkerimäki #28 Simon Robertsson #25 Milton Oscarson #27 Oskar Pettersson #23 William Strömgren

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Adam Engström #6 Victor Sjöholm #7 Calle Odelius #4 Axel Sandin Pellikka #2 Elias Pettersson #9 Ludvig Jansson #15 Jakob Norén