2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: January 4, 2023

Semifinals

2:30 PM ET: Czechia vs Sweden

This is the first rematch of the 2023 World Juniors. These two teams faced off in Group A action, and Sweden won in overtime after the Czechs tied the game late. In this one, Czechia comes in as the favourite and is looking to get back on the podium. They lost the bronze medal game at the summer tournament, and they are guaranteed to at least make it that far again, but have higher hopes. Sweden will look to get back to the gold medal game, and it’s draft eligible Leo Carlsson who has been leading the way so far. The game will be on TSN 1/3/4/5 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

6:30 PM ET: Canada vs USA

The two North American rivals will face off for the first time in the 2023 tournament. Either side will be disappointed to not play for gold, which should make this game very intense. The Americans had an easy time against Germany in their quarterfinal, but Canada struggled and needed overtime to get past Slovakia, a team that beat the Americans. Which team will be better prepared? Can the Americans be the first team to slow down Connor Bedard? What can the Canadians do against Logan Cooley and the American top guns? The game will be on TSN 1/3/4/5 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.




















