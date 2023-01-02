2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: January 2, 2023

Quarterfinals

11:00 AM ET: Sweden vs Finland

As the end of the round robin of the World Juniors approached, it appeared likely that two rivals would face off in the quarterfinal. In the end, it is the European rivals that will face off. It has been a disappointing tournament for Finland, who lost their opener to Switzerland, and were defeated by the Americans. The Swedes started off with three straight wins, but a big loss to Canada was a set back and it will be interesting to see how they recover. The game will be on TSN 1/3/5 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

1:30 PM ET: Czechia vs Switzerland

Czechia has been the surprise of the tournament and fully deserve their Group A win. As a result, they will face Switzerland, a team that has played tough and is always prime for an upset. Last year, Czechia was the underdog and defeated the favoured Americans. They know the dangers that come with this round of the tournament. The game will be on TSN 1/3/5 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

4:00 PM ET: USA vs Germany

The Americans were always favoured in their Group, but a regulation loss to Slovakia brought questions to the forefront. They recovered with a huge win over Finland to clinch top spot and will face the Germans as a result. Germany is waiting for that big win to take the next step at this tournament. Their 1-0 loss to Sweden is as close as they came to an upset... Can they replicate that and improve the result? The game will be on TSN 1/3 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

6:30 PM ET: Canada vs Slovakia

Much like the Americans, the Canadians recovered strong after their loss, winning three straight games and finishing second in the group. Owen Beck will make his tournament debut as the 13th forward after being added to the roster. Slovakia already beat one North American favourite, but a win against Canada here would be one of the biggest wins they’ve had in this tournament. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.



















