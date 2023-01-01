Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck joins Team Canada

Owen Beck has been called up to Team Canada in their quest for the gold medal in the World Junior Championship in Halifax. Beck was called in to replace Colton Dach who got injured against Sweden on New Year’s Eve.

Beck was one of the last cuts before the World Junior Championship started, and has returned to the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads since the cut. Beck has had a stellar season after being picked 33rd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and has 40 (17+23) points in 30 games, and he was signed to an entry-level deal with the Montreal Canadiens during the pre-season.

This is the first year that the IIHF is allowing up to two mid-tournament replacements. Players who are replaced cannot return, meaning Dach is out for the tournament, a fate that unfortunately also hit his brother Kirby.

Canada will play their quarterfinal against Slovakia on Monday at 6:30 Eastern.