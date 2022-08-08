2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Full tournament schedule

As COVID cases mounted at the World Junior Hockey Championship in December and games had to be postponed, it was clear that the tournament couldn’t continue. It was cancelled on December 29, with just three days of the competition completed.

The tournament was later rescheduled, and now set to begin this week, running through mid-August back in the original host city of Edmonton, with the 2023 event still on the calendar for this December.

Despite everyone who was on the roster back in December being eligible for this reboot, long post-seasons and NHL training camps rapidly approaching means a lot of players won’t be returning, which has opened up spots for new players to get a taste of international play. There has also been a change in the nations participating, as Russia has been barred from competing following the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The ban has extended to the next team in line in the IIHF pecking order, Belarus, so Latvia will be entering the tournament as the 10th participant.

Preliminary round

The first phase of the tournament involves two groups of five teams playing a round robin to decide positioning for the playoff portion. Eight teams make it to the quarter-finals and have a chance to advance through the playoff rounds.

August 9, 2022

12:00 PM MDT / 2:00 PM EDT: Czechia vs. Slovakia

4:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM EDT: Latvia vs. Finlans

8:00 PM MDT / 10:00 PM EDT: United States vs. Germany

August 10, 2022

12:00 PM MDT / 2:00 PM EDT: Sweden vs. Switzerland

4:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM EDT: Latvia vs. Canada

8:00 PM MDT / 10:00 PM EDT: Germany vs. Austria

August 11, 2022

12:00 PM MDT / 2:00 PM EDT: Finland vs. Czechia

4:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM EDT: Slovakia vs. Canada

8:00 PM MDT / 10:00 PM EDT: Switzerland vs. United States

August 12, 2022

12:00 PM MDT / 2:00 PM EDT: Austria vs. Sweden

4:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM EDT: Slovakia vs. Latvia

August 13, 2022

12:00 PM MDT / 2:00 PM EDT: Austria vs. United States

4:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM EDT: Canada vs. Czechia

8:00 PM MDT / 10:00 PM EDT: Germany vs. Switzerland

August 14, 2022

12:00 PM MDT / 2:00 PM EDT: Finland vs. Slovakia

4:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM EDT: Czechia vs. Latvia

8:00 PM MDT / 10:00 PM EDT: United States vs. Sweden

August 15, 2022

12:00 PM MDT / 2:00 PM EDT: Switzerland vs. Austria

4:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM EDT: Canada vs. Finland

8:00 PM MDT / 10:00 PM EDT: Sweden vs. Germany

Grid schedule (PM EDT) Team Aug 9 Aug 10 Aug 11 Aug 12 Aug 13 Aug 14 Aug 15 Team Aug 9 Aug 10 Aug 11 Aug 12 Aug 13 Aug 14 Aug 15 AUT — GER (10:00) — SWE (2:00) USA (2:00) — SUI (2:00) CAN — LAT (6:00) SVK (6:00) — CZE (6:00) — FIN (6:00) CZE SVK (2:00) — FIN (2:00) — CAN (6:00) LAT (6:00) — FIN LAT (6:00) — CZE (2:00) — — SVK (2:00) CAN (6:00) GER USA (10:00) AUT (10:00) — — SUI (10:00) — SWE (10:00) LAT FIN (6:00) CAN (6:00) — SVK (6:00) — CZE (6:00) — SUI — SWE (2:00) USA (10:00) — GER (10:00) — AUT (2:00) SVK CZE (2:00) — CAN (6:00) LAT (6:00) — FIN (2:00) — SWE — SUI (2:00) — AUT (2:00) — USA (10:00) GER (10:00) USA GER (10:00) — SUI (10:00) — AUT (2:00) SWE (10:00) —

Playoff round

The top seed from Group A plays the fourth seed from Group B, the second seed of Group A the third seed from Group B, and so on. These are all single-elimination games, with the losers of the quarter-finals seeing their tournament come to an end. The losers of the semifinals go on to play for the bronze medal, while the winners play for gold and the championship trophy.

August 17, 2022

10:00 AM MDT / 12:00 PM EDT: Quarter-final 1

1:30 PM MDT / 3:30 PM EDT: Quarter-final 2

5:00 PM MDT / 7:00 PM EDT: Quarter-final 3 (reserved for Canada)

8:30 PM MDT / 10:30 PM EDT: Quarter-final 4

August 19, 2022

2:00 PM MDT / 4:00 PM EDT: Semifinal 1

6:00 PM MDT / 8:00 PM EDT: Semifinal 2 (reserved for Canada)

August 20, 2022

2:00 PM MDT / 4:00 PM EDT: Bronze Medal Game

6:00 PM MDT / 8:00 PM EDT: Gold Medal Game





