2022 World Junior Hockey Championship Medal Games: SWE vs. CZE, CAN vs. FIN — Start times and TV schedule

Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs. Czechia

How to watch

Puck drop: 4:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM MDT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Sweden once again fell short in its bid to win gold, and now has to settle for a chance at bronze. But that’s not a given versus a Czechia team that pulled off a big upset to make the semifinals in the first place.

The Czechs couldn’t replicate the same result versus Canada yesterday in the semifinals as they had in the quarters versus Team USA, despite a bit of a push in the third period. Now they have a chance to make that earlier upset count by taking a medal from this tournament. It’s already guaranteed to be tied with their best finish of the past 16 years, a fourth-place finish in 2018, but they’d much rather have a first medal since bronze in 2005 instead.

Gold Medal Game: Canada vs. Finland

The two teams met in a showdown for top spot in Group A on the final day of the preliminary round, and several days later they’ll hit the ice to decide which team is the best in the entire tournament.

That first game wasn’t all that close as Canada won 6-3, but Finland got a first-hand look at what the Canadians could do, and have had a few days to come up with a game plan. The most important point will be limiting Canada’s offence, which is averaging more than six goals per game. The Finns have been solid enough in that department to rank second in the tournament, and now they need to show their best defensive display to make their goals stand up.