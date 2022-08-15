2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Canada vs. Finland — Start time and TV schedule

Finland vs. Czechia

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM MDT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Team USA wrapped up the preliminary round with a perfect record last night, and now Canada can match their rival by increasing their haul to 12 points as well.

The opponent they face can’t reach that immaculate record, but Finland can still secure top spot in the group with a win. The Finns have posted just two fewer goals than Canada after playing the same three opponents, so they bring plenty of firepower to the battle for number one.

Whereas Mason McTavish is doing much of the damage for the host, Finland has five players in the top 15 of tournament scoring. Aatu Raty and Joakim Kemell lead a team with a number of offensive threats, and has a tournament-leading eight power-play goals. Combine that with their standing as the most disciplined team as well with the fewest penalties taken. and the Finns look like a true challenger for that top seed.