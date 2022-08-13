2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Canada vs. Czechia — Start time and TV schedule

Canada vs. Czechia

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM MDT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

The Czechs started the World Juniors with an exciting 5-4 win over Slovakia, then took Finland to shootout in their second game two days later. They now have four points to sit in a decent position in the Group A standings.

Jan Mysak is a big reason for the success of the team. The captain has three goals through two games, as well a shootout tally, to pace the team in points. His coach will be leaning on him heavily to try to get a third straight positive result from the game versus Canada.

Joshua Roy is having a great run for Canada as well. He had four points in an 11-1 win over Slovakia on Thursday, bringing his tournament total to five. He still managed to stay productive when the coaching staff experimented with the lines in the third period and he was dropped off the top line. He will begin tonight’s game on the third line once more, and we’ll see if he can keep his hot hand going.