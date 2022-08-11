2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Slovakia vs. Canada — Start time and TV schedule

Slovakia vs. Canada

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM MDT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

The expectation was that Canada was going to soundly defeat Latvia on Wednesday night, but that was hardly the case. The final score was just 5-2 for the host nation, and the Latvians were able to amass 24 shots on goal to keep things interesting until the end.

Now, Canada faces perhaps the top up-and-coming hockey nation in the event when they play Slovakia. There are many star players missing from the Slovak side, including all three of the players who were selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, but the team nevertheless gave their neighbours from Czechia all they handle in the opening game of the tournament. First they held a 2-0 lead after one period, then came back from a two-goal deficit to tie things 4-4 before an eventual winning goal from the Czechs late. There are still plenty of quality players on Team Slovakia who will provide a stern test in Canada’s second of four preliminary-round matches.