2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Latvia vs. Canada — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Latvia vs. Canada
How to watch
Puck drop: 6:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM MDT
In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)
In the United States: NHL Network
Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct
Latvia gained entry to the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship after Russia and Belarus were barred from competition. The Latvians had to hit the ground running in Edmonton, already set for their second game of the tournament after losing to Finland yesterday afternoon. They did manage to score a goal against the Finns, and they can try to increase their production versus Canada before moving on to games they have better chances of winning in the latter half of the preliminary round.
Canada is playing its opening game, and is the heavy favourite to not only win, but win big. Montreal Canadiens fans will have their eyes on Riley Kidney who draws into action, and Joshua Roy who is playing on the top line with two of the best offensive prospects in the entire tournament: Mason McTavish and projected 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard. Both Habs prospects have a great opportunity to get their names on the scoresheet in their first day of action.
