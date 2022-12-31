2023 World Junior Hockey Championship: Canada vs. Sweden — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Canada vs. Sweden

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:30 PM EDT / 7:30 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

The last couple of games have been all about Connor Bedard chasing history, putting up 13 points in matches versus weaker opponents. That story line will carry on through the remainder of the tournament, but now Canada needs to be more focused on a team game with the competition heating up.

The hosts have no chance to finish atop Group A; that title was claimed by Czechia earlier in the day. Instead they will try to at least secure their place at second with a win over Sweden, which would require them to spoil the Swedes’ perfect record.

Sweden has a few dangerous weapons on the roster who will provide a tough test for Canada’s defence, led by defenceman Ludvig Jansson who ranks 10th in tournament scoring.

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #7 Brennan Othmann #15 Shane Wright #11 Dylan Guenther #9 Joshua Roy #10 Logan Stankoven #16 Connor Bedard #14 Zach Dean #21 Nathan Gaucher #20 Zach Ostapchuk #17 Colton Dach #18 Caedan Bankier #19 Adam Fantilli #12 Reid Schaefer

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #24 Ethan Del Mastro #3 Olen Zellweger #2 Nolan Allan #5 Brandt Clarke #25 Kevin Korchinski #5 Brandt Clarke #27 Jack Matier

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #1 Thomas Milic #29 Benjamin Gaudreau

Team Sweden projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #21 Leo Carlsson #18 Filip Bystedt #19 Isak Rosén #20 Liam Öhgren #12 Noah Östlund #24 Jonathan Lekkerimäki #26 Victor Stjernborg #10 Fabian Wagner #11 Fabian Lysell #28 Simon Robertsson #25 Milton Oscarson #27 Oskar Pettersson #23 William Strömgren

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Adam Engström #6 Victor Sjöholm #7 Calle Odelius #4 Axel Sandin Pellikka #2 Elias Pettersson #9 Ludvig Jansson #15 Jakob Norén