2023 World Junior Hockey Championship: Canada vs. Sweden — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Canada vs. Sweden
How to watch
Puck drop: 6:30 PM EDT / 7:30 PM ADT
In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)
In the United States: NHL Network
Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct
The last couple of games have been all about Connor Bedard chasing history, putting up 13 points in matches versus weaker opponents. That story line will carry on through the remainder of the tournament, but now Canada needs to be more focused on a team game with the competition heating up.
The hosts have no chance to finish atop Group A; that title was claimed by Czechia earlier in the day. Instead they will try to at least secure their place at second with a win over Sweden, which would require them to spoil the Swedes’ perfect record.
Sweden has a few dangerous weapons on the roster who will provide a tough test for Canada’s defence, led by defenceman Ludvig Jansson who ranks 10th in tournament scoring.
Team Canada projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#7 Brennan Othmann
|#15 Shane Wright
|#11 Dylan Guenther
|#9 Joshua Roy
|#10 Logan Stankoven
|#16 Connor Bedard
|#14 Zach Dean
|#21 Nathan Gaucher
|#20 Zach Ostapchuk
|#17 Colton Dach
|#18 Caedan Bankier
|#19 Adam Fantilli
|#12 Reid Schaefer
|
|
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#24 Ethan Del Mastro
|#3 Olen Zellweger
|#2 Nolan Allan
|#5 Brandt Clarke
|#25 Kevin Korchinski
|#5 Brandt Clarke
|
|#27 Jack Matier
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#1 Thomas Milic
|#29 Benjamin Gaudreau
Team Sweden projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#21 Leo Carlsson
|#18 Filip Bystedt
|#19 Isak Rosén
|#20 Liam Öhgren
|#12 Noah Östlund
|#24 Jonathan Lekkerimäki
|#26 Victor Stjernborg
|#10 Fabian Wagner
|#11 Fabian Lysell
|#28 Simon Robertsson
|#25 Milton Oscarson
|#27 Oskar Pettersson
|#23 William Strömgren
|
|
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#8 Adam Engström
|#6 Victor Sjöholm
|#7 Calle Odelius
|#4 Axel Sandin Pellikka
|#2 Elias Pettersson
|#9 Ludvig Jansson
|#15 Jakob Norén
|
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#35 Carl Lindbom
|#30 Marcus Brännman
