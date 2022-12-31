2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 31, 2022

Group A Preliminary Games

1:30 PM ET: Germany vs Czechia

We know who the eight quarterfinal teams at the World Juniors will be, but not one matchup is set in stone. Germany clinched their spot in the final eight with a win over Austria, and will likely finish fourth in the group. Czechia can still clinch first with a win and other results going their way. They have shown that their game against Canada was no fluke, and will be a tough draw for anyone in the medal round. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

6:30 PM ET: Canada vs Sweden

Despite losing their first game against Czechia, Canada still has a chance to win the group with a regulation win and some help. They can’t catch Czechia if the Czechs win in regulation, but any other result could open the door for them but it won’t be easy. Sweden has been very good in this tournament, and any win for the Tre Kronor will see them clinch first spot. Canada has had two big wins after losing to Czechia, and it will be interesting how they adjust to playing another top team after facing Germany and Austria. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Games

11:00 AM ET: Switzerland vs Slovakia

Slovakia, believe it or not, has a very realistic shot to clinch top spot in the group. They are tied with the USA with six points, one point behind Finland. If the USA wins, and Slovakia beats Switzerland in the same way, they will top the group somewhat unbelievably. The Swiss have been tough to beat and beat Finland in their tournament opener. A regulation win for the Swiss will see them leapfrog Slovakia (and possibly the USA) out of fourth spot. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS2 in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

4:00 PM ET: United States vs Finland

This was always going to be a game where top spot was on the line, but it’s not as simple as win-and-you’re-first unless Finland wins in regulation, then they can’t be caught. Any other result opens up all sorts of doors thanks to Finland’s overtime loss to Switzerland and the USA losing to Slovakia in regulation. Both teams will know exactly what they need to do before the puck drops, and it will be interesting to see how things play out. The game will be on TSN 1/4 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.



















