2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 30, 2022

Group A Preliminary Game

4:30 PM ET: Austria vs Germany

The Austrians have had a rough World Juniors, and this is their last chance to avoid the relegation round. They will have a chance to score their first goal at the tournament, but it won’t be easy against a German team that will be rested after their tough loss against Canada. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Game

11:00 AM ET: Latvia vs Slovakia

Slovakia is coming off of a big win against the United States which has set them up nicely for the quarterfinal, but they will not be able to take Latvia lightly. The Latvians have lost every game they have played in, but have been very competitive, and any opponent dropping their guard could provide the opening they need. The game will be on TSN 1/4 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.




















