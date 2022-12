2023 World Junior Hockey Championship: Austria vs. Canada — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Austria vs. Canada

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:30 PM EDT / 7:30 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

A night after tying a record for most points in a game by a Canadian player, Connor Bedard will be back on the ice with his new-look line, this time taking on an even more defensively-challenged team.

Austria has surrendered 20 goals in two games played, just not at a level in 2023 to compete on this stage. They struggle to even generate shots let alone get scoring chances, and it could be another big night for Canada if they decide to go for an encore in Halifax.

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #7 Brennan Othmann #15 Shane Wright #11 Dylan Guenther #9 Joshua Roy #10 Logan Stankoven #16 Connor Bedard #14 Zach Dean #21 Nathan Gaucher #19 Adam Fantilli #17 Colton Dach #18 Caedan Bankier #20 Zach Ostapchuk #12 Reid Schaefer

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #24 Ethan Del Mastro #3 Olen Zellweger #4 Tyson Hinds #5 Brandt Clarke #25 Kevin Korchinski #2 Nolan Allan #27 Jack Matier

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #29 Benjamin Gaudreau #1 Thomas Milic

Team Austria projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #17 Ian Scherzer #14 Vinzenz Rohrer #11 Johannes Tschurnig #23 Jonas Dobnig #15 Finn van Ee #27 Stefan Klassek #26 Jakob Engelhart #6 Luca Auer #7 Luca Erne #22 David Cernik #21 Tim Geifes #10 Max Stiegler #2 Jack Linton

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #12 Tobias Sablattnig #5 David Reinbacher #28 Patrick Söllinger #16 Christoph Tialler #9 Aron Summer #3 Lukas Hörl #4 Lorenz Lindner