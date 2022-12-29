2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 29, 2022

Group A Preliminary Games

1:30 PM ET: Sweden vs Czechia

This wasn’t the game that many people expected to decide the potential winner of Group A, but after Sweden and Czechia both started with two regulation wins, this game will put the winner in the driver’s seat and both teams have everything to play for. Both teams will be rested, and this should be a fun one. The game will be on TSN 1/3/5 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

6:30 PM ET: Canada vs Austria

Canada answered a ton of questions with an emphatic 11-2 win over Germany. They will expect a similar result against the Austrians, who appear set for the relegation round unless they can surprise Germany in their final round robin game. Connor Bedard will look to continue is incredible start to the World Juniors after a seven-point game against Germany. Austria has been outscored 20-0 through two games. The game will be on TSN 4 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Games

11:00 AM ET: Finland vs Latvia

Latvia has given every team they have played a tough time, almost beating Switzerland in their last game after a tough loss to the United States. Finland had a much better game against Slovakia, and will have to be at that level again to dispatch the Latvians. In a tournament filled with upsets, could this be the next surprise result? The game will be on TSN 1/3/5 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

4:00 PM ET: United States vs Switzerland

The United States had their wake up call in their 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday afternoon. The game will have them looking to make adjustments and the task doesn’t get any easier as they face the surprising Swiss team that currently leads the group with the USA sitting in fourth spot. The game will be on TSN 3/5 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.



















