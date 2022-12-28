2023 World Junior Hockey Championship: Canada vs. Germany — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Canada vs. Germany

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:30 PM EDT / 7:30 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Canada looked like it expected to waltz to a win in its opener versus Czechia, but that wasn’t how the game played out. Their forwards were stymied by Tomáš Suchánek, including Connor Bedard who only found the net once despite launching 11 shots on goal.

Following an eye-opening 5-2 loss, the lines have been shifted for Canada’s second game. Bedard will have Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy on his opposite flank as the top prospect for 2023 gets dropped down a line, and that means Roy’s previous checking line made solely of QMJHL players has been altered as well. In net, Thomas Milic gets his first start, and you expect he’ll get the rest of them the rest of the way unless he really struggles in the crease.

Germany played a great game yesterday to allow just one goal to Sweden, thanks to the heroics of goaltender Nikita Quapp, but couldn’t get any offence of their own. They’ve given Quapp a day of rest to prepare for a more winnable game later in the tournament, so Canada will need to take advantage of not facing the team’s top goalkeeper this evening.

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #7 Brennan Othmann #15 Shane Wright #11 Dylan Guenther #9 Joshua Roy #10 Logan Stankoven #16 Connor Bedard #14 Zach Dean #21 Nathan Gaucher #19 Adam Fantilli #17 Colton Dach #18 Caedan Bankier #20 Zach Ostapchuk #12 Reid Schaefer

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #24 Ethan Del Mastro #3 Olen Zellweger #4 Tyson Hinds #5 Brandt Clarke #25 Kevin Korchinski #2 Nolan Allan #27 Jack Matier

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #1 Thomas Milic #29 Benjamin Gaudreau

Team Germany projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #13 Nikolaus Heigl #23 Thomas Heigl #14 Quirin Bader #18 Julian Lutz #25 Robin van Calster #10 Yannick Proske #17 Luca Hauf #21 Ryan del Monte #19 Eric Hordler #11 Philipp Krening #20 Veit Oswald #24 Roman Kechter

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #22 Philipp Bidoul #12 Leon van der Linde #28 Adrian Klein #27 Julian Waser #4 Philip Sinn #2 Rayan Bettahar