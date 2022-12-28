2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 28, 2022

Group A Preliminary Game

6:30 PM ET: Canada vs Germany

The defending World Juniors gold medallists and hosts had an opener to forget on Monday against Czechia, and it will be interesting to see how they respond. Thomas Milic will start in goal and lineup changes have been promised. Is this a needed shake up? Or a sign of panic? Who will step up for this Canadian team? The Germans played outstanding against Sweden, losing by a score of 1-0. If Germany is even close to their performance against Sweden, Canada will need their A game. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Game

4:00 PM ET: United States vs Slovakia

The United States had a harder time against Latvia than expected, but Latvia’s performance against a Swiss team that beat Finland showed they can’t be overlooked. Slovakia didn’t have a performance they will be happy with against Finland, and it doesn’t get any easier for them. Their medal round hopes will play out in what they do in their final two games, not their first two. Montreal Canadiens prospects Lane Hutson and Filip Mešár will faceoff in this one. The game will be on TSN 1/5 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.




















