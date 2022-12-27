Montreal Canadiens prospect performances at the 2023 World Juniors

The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects representing six different countries at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. Their performances will be updated daily in this article.

Tournament statistics Player Draft year Country Pos GP TOI/GP G A P SOG Player Draft year Country Pos GP TOI/GP G A P SOG Adam Engström 2022 Sweden LD 1 15:37 0 2 2 2 Lane Hutson 2022 United States LD 1 14:07 0 0 0 0 Oliver Kapanen 2021 Finland C 1 14:02 0 0 0 1 Joshua Roy 2021 Canada RW 1 13:13 0 0 0 3 Filip Mesar 2022 Slovakia C/RW 0 - 0 0 0 0 Vinzenz Rohrer 2022 Austria C/RW 0 - 0 0 0 0

Adam Engström

Dec. 26: Sweden vs. Austria

Austria was no match for the Swedes in the second game of the competition, falling by an 11-0 score. Every single skater for Sweden earned a plus in the game, and Engström ended at +4. Swedish head coach Magnus Havelid didn’t have to tax any of his players in the blowout, with the game-high being 18:30 for Axel Sandin Pellikka. Engström, who began the game on the top pairing, punched out at 15:37.

He had secondary assists on goals six and seven for Sweden, taking the points lead among Habs prospects after one day. He’ll be fresh for the next game on Tuesday afternoon when the team may need to play a bit more defence.

Next game: Dec. 27 vs. Germany

Lane Hutson

Dec. 26: USA vs. Latvia

Team USA played a tougher match than they probably expected versus Latvia in the tournament opener. a game that was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play. The Americans scored three goals to win comfortably in the end, but they flirted with an upset early.

Hutson didn’t register any points, or even shots, in the 5-2 win. He played just 14:07, which was the second-lowest total among the defence corps, and that may be the case throughout the tournament as Luke Hughes takes the offensive minutes Hutson thrives in. In his time in game one, Hutson was using his stick well to break up the few offensive plays Latvia had and aid his team in transition.

Next game: Dec. 28 vs. Slovakia

Oliver Kapanen

Dec. 26: Finland vs. Switzerland

Kapanen has been named captain of Team Finland in his second World Juniors, following a silver medal performance in the summer. The team leader now has work to do with his teammates to put a surprising loss to Switzerland behind them after the tournament opened with an upset.

He finished the game as a -1, not only on the ice for the overtime goal scored by Attilio Biasca, but a step late getting to the Swiss player after leaving his station to try to win the puck on the boards. Kapanen will know he needs to do more to help his team win, and we should expect to see a better showing from Finland in their second game, though offence is still expected to be an issue.

Next game: Dec. 27 vs. Slovakia

Joshua Roy

Dec. 26: Canada vs. Czechia

It wasn’t the typical relentless offensive effort Canada had shown in pre-tournament matched that they brought into their first meaningful game of the winter. They seemed to take their opponent lightly, and that came back to bite them as the Czechs scored two quick goals to end the first period, then another early in the second that proved enough to pull off an upset.

Unfortunately for Roy, his most notable play in the game was being a split-second offside on a goal that would have had Canada up 2-0 in the opening period. Canada’s hopes of a comeback were then undone when his centreman, Zach Dean, was assessed a match penalty in the middle frame, on which the Czechs scored another two goals. It’s now a question of whether Dean will face any further discipline, and it could mess with arguably Canada’s most effective shutdown line if that comes to pass.

Roy did launch three shots on target as he tried to get his team back in it, but Canada struggled to solve goaltender Tomáš Suchánek and he was one of many players left pointless on the night.

Next game: Dec. 28 vs. Germany

Vinzenz Rohrer

Dec. 26: Austria vs. Sweden

Rohrer was a surprise omission from the lineup just before Austria’s game with Sweden. We learned that he hadn’t been feeling well and therefore didn’t head to the arena for the game, which ended up being a blowout at the hands of the Swedes.

Austrian head coach Kirk Furey says Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) just “wasn’t feeling the best.” They’re hoping to get him back tomorrow. Said they missed him. “Heart of a lion.” — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 26, 2022

We’ll hope this isn’t a major illness for Austria’s sparkplug, and that he has recovered in time for the team’s game on Tuesday.

Next game: Dec. 27 vs. Czechia

Filip Mesar

First game: Dec. 27 vs. Finland