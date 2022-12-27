2023 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 27, 2022

Group A Preliminary Games

1:30 PM ET: Sweden vs Germany

Sweden was dominant in an 11-0 win over Austria on Monday at the World Juniors, and will look to keep it going against the Germans who will be making their 2023 tournament debut. Germany lost a pre-tournament game to Austria in overtime, but had wins against Slovakia and Latvia. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

6:30 PM ET: Czechia vs Austria

One day after starting the tournament with a key upset win over Canada, the Czechs will get a chance to continue their hot start against Austria. After remaining at the team hotel with an illness on Monday, the Austrians will hope that Vinzenz Rohrer is able to play in this one. The game will be on TSN 1/4 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Games

11:00 AM ET: Finland vs Slovakia

Finland lost their first game in overtime to Switzerland on Monday, a disappointing result and performance for the perennial favourites. Slovakia with Canadiens prospect Filip Mešár will make their tournament debuts. They lost to Canada and Germany, but beat Austria in pre-tournament play. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS2 in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

4:00 PM ET: Latvia vs Switzerland

Latvia had a valiant effort against the United States, but fell behind in the third period and couldn’t recover. They will need to find a way to pick up points in order to avoid the relegation round and make the quarterfinals, and the Swiss will be a tough opponent after their well-deserved win against Finland. The game will be on TSN1/4/5 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.



















