2023 World Junior Hockey Championship: Czechia vs. Canada — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

Czechia vs. Canada

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:30 PM EDT / 7:30 PM ADT

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

A few months ago when the 2022 World Junior Championship was played, Team Czechia pulled off an upset of the United States in the quarter-finals, going on to finish fourth in the tournament after losing the next two games to miss out on the medals. They now return with the goal of claiming a more tangible prize in 2023.

Their first test will be arguably the sternest they’ll have to face as they’ve drawn Team Canada on the opening day. The defending champions, Canada is probably the favourite at this event with a group of quality forwards leading the way.

Coaches will be worrying about Canada’s top line of Brennan Othmann, Shane Wright, and Connor Bedard, but the player turning the most heads on the roster is Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy. The winger played a suffocating shutdown role at the August event but has been showing more of his offensive capabilities in the lead-up to this opening game. Expect to hear his name a lot during the broadcast as he spends the majority of his time in the offensive zone.

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #7 Brennan Othmann #15 Shane Wright #16 Connor Bedard #19 Adam Fantilli #10 Logan Stankoven #11 Dylan Guenther #14 Zach Dean #21 Nathan Gaucher #9 Joshua Roy #17 Colton Dach #18 Caedan Bankier #20 Zach Ostapchuk #12 Reid Schaefer

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #24 Ethan Del Mastro #3 Olen Zellweger #4 Tyson Hinds #5 Brandt Clarke #25 Kevin Korchinski #2 Nolan Allan #27 Jack Matier

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #29 Benjamin Gaudreau #1 Thomas Milic

Team Czechia projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #25 Jiří Kulich #24 Matyáš Šapovaliv #28 Eduard Šalé #27 Gabriel Szturc #12 Jakub Brabenec #21 Jaroslav Chmelař #15 Jakub Kos #18 Matouš Menšík #26 Martin Ryšavý #11 Adam Měchura #16 Marcel Marcel #17 Petr Hauser

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #4 Jiři Ticháček #5 David Jiříček #14 Stanislav Svozil #3 David Špaček #9 Tomas Hamara #8 David Moravec #6 Ales Cech