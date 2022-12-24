2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

Filed under:
Dec 5, 2022, 4:37pm EST
December 24
WJC: Team Slovakia preview & roster
With no Juraj Slafkovský, Slovakia will have to rely on its other 2022 first-rounders to challenge for a medal.
December 22
WJC: Team USA preview & roster
The Americans hope some high-end talent at the top of the lineup can carry them all the way to gold.
December 21
WJC: Team Czechia preview & roster
First-round draft choices Jiříček and Kulich will try to shoulder Czechia’s expectations now that our own Jan Myšák has aged out.
December 20
WJC: Team Finland preview & roster
The roster may not be as strong as in previous years, but Finland could still end up playing for a medal.
December 20
WJC: Team Canada preview & roster
For the second winter tournament in a row, Canada holds the presumptive first overall pick on the roster. This time, it’s going to take a lot to knock Connor Bedard off that perch.
December 14
Oliver Kapanen named to the Finland World Junior roster
The Canadiens prospect will play in his second full tournament.
December 12
Joshua Roy makes Canada’s final World Junior roster
Fellow Canadiens prospects Riley Kidney and Owen Beck were among the players cut.
December 8
Filip Mešár will play for Slovakia in the World Junior Championships
A strong start in the OHL makes him a player to watch.
December 5
Four Montreal Canadiens prospects named to World Junior camps
The organization is well represented as camps get set to begin.