Home games postponed NHL reschedules four January matches

The 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship has been cancelled

The event was brought to a halt on its fourth day.

HOCKEY: DEC 31 IIHF World Junior Championship - USA v Canada Photo by Dan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With two more games needed to be forfeited on Thursday due to positive cases on teams in both host cities, the IIHF has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the tournament.

Things got off to an inauspicious start when a positive case led to the cancellation of several pre-tournament games, leaving only eight of the teams able to get any game action in before things kicked off on Boxing day. One game was forfeited by the United States on Wednesday because of multiple positives, and then more cases on the roster of Russia and Czechia on Thursday brought about this decision.

Official announcements regarding the cancellation will be made soon.

