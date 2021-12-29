2022 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 29, 2021

2022 World Junior Hockey Championship

Group A Preliminary Games

2 PM ET: Czechia vs Finland

Czechia will need to overcome the disappointment of their overtime loss to Germany on Monday in order to try and get back on track and avoid finishing in fourth spot in the group. It won’t be easy against Finland. The Czechs will have Michal Hradek back from suspension after having to play against Germany with only five defencemen. For their part, the Finns may get their toughest test of the tournament so far after wins against Germany and Austria. A win from Finland here will likely set up a battle for top spot in the group against Canada on New Year’s Eve. The game will be on TSN 1/3/4 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

7 PM ET: Canada vs Germany

Canada is coming off of a big 11-2 win over Austria, and will look to keep their undefeated record going to stay atop Group A. Canada coach Dave Cameron says that Xavier Bourgault, who missed Tuesday’s game, is progressing well and the team hopes he will skate on Wednesday. Justin Sourdif is set to return from his one-game suspension. Germany will feel on top of the world after an upset win over Czechia, and will look to give the Canadians a test. The game will be on TSN 1/3/4 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Games

4:30 PM ET: Slovakia vs Russia

Slovakia’s path to the quarterfinal got a little tougher with Switzerland’s forfeit win over the United States on Tuesday. They have had two tough losses to the US and Sweden, and it doesn’t get much easier against a Russian team that is looking to find its game. Russia bounced back from their loss to Sweden in their opener with a win over Switzerland, but the 4-2 scoreline was closer than many expected. They will have to be prepared in order to avoid the upset. The game will be on TSN3 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

9:30 PM ET: United States vs Sweden

There are obviously concerns whether this game will be played at all. After two positive COVID-19 tests, the United States forfeited their game against Switzerland. Depending on the outcome of their testing on Wednesday, they may have to be shorthanded even if they are able to play against Sweden. Sweden can all-but-clinch top spot in the group with a win here as their final game will be against Switzerland, where they will be heavy favourites and they would have the tie breaker over Russia and the United States. The game will be on TSN 1/3 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN and RDS will be streamed on TSN Direct and RDS Direct in Canada, but it requires a subscription.