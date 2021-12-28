2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Austria vs. Canada — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

How to watch

Puck drop: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

There were supposed to be two games played on Tuesday at the World Junior Hockey Championship, but Team USA’s goaltenders have been subjected to the tournament’s COVID protocol, forcing the squad to forfeit that game and hand the three points to Team Switzerland.

While the Group B teams in Red Deer deal with the Omicron variant, Group A continues on in Edmonton, and now Austria versus Canada is the only game on the schedule. It will be the second game for both teams after Canada took advantage of some lengthy five-on-three time to beat Czechia on Sunday, and the Austrians fell by a 7-1 score to Finland yesterday.

Even that 7-1 scoreline may have been a bit kind to the Austrians, who were outshot 48-9 on the day. Canada will be an even tougher opponent, and has a day of rest that Austria didn’t receive, so this could be one of the most lopsided contests of the tournament. It’s a chance for several members of the host team — including Kaiden Guhle — to rack up some points.

Team Austria projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #24 Lucas Thaler #19 Marco Kasper #23 Vinzenz Rohrer #8 Mathias Böhm #26 Johannes Tschurnig #20 Killian Rappold #21 Oskar Maier #6 Luca Auer #9 Maximilian Hengelmüller #14 Tim Geifes #15 Finn van Ee

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #12 Tobias Sablattnig #18 Martin Urbanek #16 Christoph Tialler #5 David Reinbacher #10 Lukas Necesany #3 Lukas Hörl #4 Lorenz Lindner #7 Luca Erne

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #1 Leon Sommer #30 Sebastian Wraneschitz

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #11 Cole Perfetti #22 Mavrik Bourque #15 Shane Wright #13 Kent Johnson #23 Mason McTavish #10 Logan Stankoven #12 Jake Neighbours #17 Ridly Greig #9 Dylan Guenther #27 Will Cuylle #19 Elliot Desnoyers #16 Connor Bedard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #25 Owen Power #8 Ronan Seeley #21 Kaiden Guhle #6 Lukas Cormier #7 Donovan Sebrango #3 Olen Zellweger #28 Ryan O'Rourke #4 Carson Lambos