2022 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 28, 2021

2022 World Junior Hockey Championship

Group A Preliminary Game

7 PM ET: Austria vs Canada

Austria’s tournament doesn’t get any easier after a 7-1 loss to Finland. They will face Canada in the second half of a back-to-back. For the Canadians, Xavier Bourgault is uncertain to play after leaving Sunday’s game against Czechia. Brett Brochu will get the start for Canada. There may also be suspension news regarding Canada’s Justin Sourdif after a high hit in their opener. The game will be on TSN 1/4/5 and RDS2 in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Game

4:30 PM ET: Switzerland vs United States

Switzerland played Russia a lot closer than many would have expected, especially after not even getting a pre-tournament game. A 4-2 loss is as good as could have been expected. Against the Americans, they will be in tough. The United States held on to beat Slovakia 3-2 on Sunday after opening up a 3-0 lead. They will look to keep pace with Sweden heading into their big matchup on Wednesday. The game will be on TSN 1/5 and RDS2 in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.