2022 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 27, 2021

2022 World Junior Hockey Championship

Group A Preliminary Games

2 PM ET: Austria vs Finland

Austria was set to be fighting against relegation in this tournament, but now can move forward knowing that is not a threat. They will be in tough against Finland. Finland is coming off of a win against Germany that may have been closer than they expected. They have the luxury of easing into the tournament with their two easiest games off the top. The status of Roni Hirvonen will be interesting as the game against Germany in the third period. The game will be on TSN 3/4 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

7 PM ET: Czechia vs Germany

Czechia gave Canada a scare, opening up a 3-1 lead in the first period. They get a good chance to rebound against Germany, in a game that could decide third place in the group barring any further upsets. The Czechs may be without David Jiricek, who left the game against Canada with a knee injury and did not return. Germany gave Finland a run for their money, and will look to pounce on the Czechs. The game will be on TSN 4 and RDS Info in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Games

4:30 PM ET: Switzerland vs Russia

Switzerland did not have a pre-tournament game, and had a COVID-19 positive test. Veteran player Simon Knak is not on their roster, and a thin roster got a little bit thinner. They face a Russian team that will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Sweden on Sunday night. Yaroslav Askarov was pulled on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see whether he gets the start or Russia goes in a different direction. The game will be on TSN 3/4 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

9:30 PM ET: Slovakia vs Sweden

Slovakia played a tough game against the United States, and their schedule doesn’t get any easier on the tournament’s second day. There were expectations they would be able to upset the top three in the group, but they will need to stay disciplined to do so. Sweden’s power play gave them a quick start against Russia, and they will look to continue their winning ways before their game against the United States on Wednesday. The game will be on TSN3 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.