2022 World Junior Hockey Championship: Czechia vs. Canada — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

How to watch

Puck drop: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Canada had a chance to play on the ice in Edmonton, grabbing a 6-4 win when they played Russia, an opponent they won’t face in the round-robin portion of the event. Standout players that game were Mason McTavish, whose smooth hands created two goals, and 16=year-old forward Connor Bedard, who made his case to be moved higher up the lineup with a goal of his own.

The Czechs enter this contest with no game action since they arrived in Alberta, because it was their opponent for Thursday’s game that was dealing with the COVID issues. They get dropped right into the fire versus a team from Canada that wants to get off on the right foot after settling for silver on home ice last year, but has a crowd cheering them on this time around.

Their captain, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak, clearly understood the difficulty of the assignment, and was working hard yesterday in practice to prepare. He’ll be the go-to forward for the coaching staff in the game, and wants to be as prepared as possible.

Last player on the ice at practice is Habs prospect Jan Mysak



Wearing the ‘C’ for the second straight #WorldJuniors



17 goals in 25 GP with @BulldogsOHL this season pic.twitter.com/9aAG21k1o6 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 25, 2021

In the much weaker of the two groups of five teams, there’s the possibility that Canada could take some opponents lightly looking ahead to the playoff round. That’s the mindset Mysak and his teammates will be hoping to pounce on, and they’ll need a great start to make that happen.

Team Czechia projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #19 Jan Myšák #24 Josef Kolacek #11 Pavel Novák #27 Jiri Kulich #26 Michal Gut #12 Jakub Brabenec #10 Sebastian Malat #16 Ivan Ivan #18 Jakub Konecny #20 Tomas Urban #29 Martin Rysavy #25 Vojtech Jirus #15 Jakub Kos

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #3 David Spacek #14 Stanislav Svozil #5 David Jiřiček #4 Jiri Tichacek #8 David Moravec #22 Michal Hrádek #23 Jakub Sedivy

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #1 Jakub Málek #2 Jan Bednář

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #11 Cole Perfetti #15 Shane Wright #18 Xavier Bourgault #13 Kent Johnson #23 Mason McTavish #22 Mavrik Bourque #12 Jake Neighbours #17 Ridly Greig #24 Justin Sourdif #27 Will Cuylle #19 Elliot Desnoyers #9 Dylan Guenther #16 Connor Bedard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #25 Owen Power #8 Ronan Seeley #21 Kaiden Guhle #6 Lukas Cormier #7 Donovan Sebrango #3 Olen Zellweger #4 Carson Lambos