2022 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 26, 2021

Group A Preliminary Games

2 PM ET: Germany vs Finland

A year after missing players due to COVID-19 protocol, Germany will look to get off to a better start in this tournament, but will be in tough against one of the better teams in the group. They lost their pre-tournament game 4-0 to Slovakia. Finland will look to get off to a good start after beating the United States in overtime in their pre-tournament game. Montreal Canadiens Oliver Kapanen will be making his tournament debut. The game will be on TSN 1/4 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

7 PM ET: Czechia vs Canada

Czechia had their pre-tournament game cancelled, and start their tournament off with what might be their most difficult game. The Czechs with captain and Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Myšák will look to improve from a year ago. Canada beat Russia in their pre-tournament game, and Kaiden Guhle means that Canadiens prospects will go head-to-head as captains. The game will be on TSN 1/4 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

Group B Preliminary Games

4:30 PM ET: Sweden vs Russia

The expectations are lower for Sweden a year after their round robin streak came to an end. A dominant win against Austria in pre-tournament play was a good start, but not really indicative of what they will be able to do. Russia enters this tournament as the group favourite led by 2023 top prospect Matvei Michkov. They lost their pre-tournament game to Canada, but it isn’t really indicative of what they can do. The game will be on TSN4 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

9:30 PM ET: Slovakia vs United States

Slovakia has the look as a true surprise team in this tournament. Led by a generation of 2022 and 2023 Draft prospects, and bringing a ton of experience from last year’s tournament, they will look to get off to a good start against the Americans. The United States look to defend their gold medal, and Slovakia could be a tricky game for them. They have the talent to go far in the tournament. The game will be on TSN1 and RDS in Canada and NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.