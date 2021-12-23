2022 World Junior Hockey Championship Pre-Tournament: Canada vs. Russia — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule

How to watch

Puck drop: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

The hope for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship was that COVID-19 would be contained enough that things could return to a semblance of normalcy. The two arenas in Alberta chosen for the event were going to have capacity crowds, restoring the great atmosphere the tournament is known for. Those hopes have already been dashed by a new variant sweeping the globe, reducing the number of spectators who will witness the games in person, and today one of the pre-tournament games — which had already been slashed from three for each team to just one — had to be cancelled because of a player’s positive test.

What it will mean for the tournament is still unknown, but every step will be taken to ensure the spread of the virus is limited, even if that has proven to be a challenge in the sports world so far. For now, the schedule is going forward as planned, and the only thing to do is hope that there is no full-on outbreak.

Montreal Canadiens fans have been looking forward to this tournament to see Kaiden Guhle back in action with the national team. He had a good 2021 tournament, showing the defensive skill he was drafted for, but also some strong offensive instincts that helped boost his profile for anyone feeling his was just a one-dimensional prospect. This year he serves as the team’s captain, and will be even better in his final year of eligibility before he takes the next steps in hockey career next season.

He’ll be one of the defenders trying to shut down the offensive stars of Team Russia tonight, primarily 2023 top NHL Draft prospect Matvei Michkov. The forward swept the awards and honours available at the under-18 championship last year, and will have his eye on doing so again at the under-20 level. It will be a good test of how Guhle’s lockdown style will work versus some truly elite opponents.

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #11 Cole Perfetti #15 Shane Wright #18 Xavier Bourgault #13 Kent Johnson #23 Mason McTavish #22 Mavrik Bourque #12 Jake Neighbours #17 Ridly Greig #24 Justin Sourdif #27 Will Cuylle #19 Elliot Desnoyers #9 Dylan Guenther #16 Connor Bedard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #25 Owen Power #3 Olen Zellweger #21 Kaiden Guhle #6 Lukas Cormier #7 Donovan Sebrango #4 Carson Lambos #28 Ryan O'Rourke #8 Ronan Seeley

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #31 Dylan Garand #1 Sebastian Cossa

Team Russia projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Marat Khusnutdinov #17 Matvei Michkov #16 Semyon Demidov #28 Alexander Pashin #18 Pavel Tyutnev #13 Vasily Ponomaryov #21 Nikita Guslistov #19 Nikita Chibrikov #9 Fedor Svechkov #23 Dmitri Zlodeyev #11 Ivan Zinchenko #8 Ivan Didkovsky #24 Danila Yurov

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #12 Nikita Smirnov #27 Shakir Mukhamadullin #7 Arseni Koromyslov #20 Kirill Kirsanov #6 Kirill Steklov #25 Yegor Savikov #14 Nikita Novkov