2022 World Junior Hockey Championship

December 12
Kaiden Guhle named to Canada’s WJC team; Joshua Roy cut
The defenceman will play big minutes for his country in the international tournament.
December 12
Joshua Roy impresses in first Canada World Junior camp scrimmage
Playing with Connor Bedard has given the forward a chance to impress.
December 3
CTT: Guhle and Roy’s wildly different World Juniors expectations
A look into what we can expect from the two Canadiens prospects named to Team Canada’s 2022 World Junior Championship selection camp.