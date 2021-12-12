Kaiden Guhle named to Canada’s WJC team; Joshua Roy cut

After holding a camp to make final evaluations of many of the best players under 20 year old in the country, Team Canada has revealed the players who will make up its roster for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship. Montreal Canadiens defence prospect Kaiden Guhle has made the team for a second year in a row,.

Meet Team Canada!



2⃣5⃣ players – representing six provinces from British Columbia to New Brunswick – will wear the at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.



ROSTER ⏩ https://t.co/ggaiyea5Km

#WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/L0yLeELXk1 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 13, 2021

Guhle was a member of the squad a year ago, claiming a silver medal when Canada lost to Team USA in the Gold Medal Game. He’ll be one of the most relied upon players as his team looks to finish on the top step of the podium this time around.

Known for his defensive play, last year’s event was a chance for him to showcase some of his offensive talent, and his two goals tied for the tournament lead among defencemen. He added an assist and finished with a +8 goal differential that year. He earned a three-game stint in the AHL following the event as he waited for the WHL season to kick off after dealing with COVID concerns. He had 15 points in 20 games this 2021-22 WHL season before joining the national team.

Joshua Roy is the youngest prospect in the Habs system, and has been putting together an incredible draft-plus-one season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the QMJHL. He’s currently second in the league with 45 points through 25 games, and it was that production that made him impossible to ignore.

He played very well in camp, getting a great opportunity to show off his offensive skills on a line with 2023 draft eligible Connor Bedard, but was a long-shot to make a team. He’ll return to the QMJHL to keep up his dominance, and should be expected to make the team a year from now.

The 2022 World Juniors kick off on December 26, with Canada taking on Team Czech Republic and another Canadiens prospect, Jan Mysak.