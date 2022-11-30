Women’s hockey Wednesday: Local talent shines at home and on the road

Marie-Philip Poulin had three goals and one assist in Team Harvey’s 5-2 win over Team Scotiabank on Sunday to take over the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour. It was Harvey’s sixth straight win after dropping their opener in Montreal. After perfect weekends in Truro and most recently Pittsburgh, they remain atop the standings.

Poulin also had the game-winning goal on Saturday in a 4-3 win over Team Adidas in the city that the Marie-Philip Poulin of men’s hockey calls home. She has eight goals and four assists in seven games this season.

Jessie Eldridge, who also trains out of Montreal, sits fourth in PWHPA scoring with two goals and seven assists.

Team Harvey’s also has three of the top four goaltenders in the PWHPA this season in Ann-Renée Desbiens (3-1-0, 2.23 GAA, .932 save percentage), Marlène Boissonault (1-0-0, 2.00, .926), and Geneviève Lacasse (2-0-0, 2.50, .911).

The next PWHPA event will be in Ottawa where they will play some regular season games and hold their All-Star game from December 9-11.

Record setting weekend for the Force

The Premier Hockey Federation’s Montreal Force had their first weekend at home in Montreal and their game Saturday at the Verdun Auditorium set a PHF regular season attendance record with a crowd of 3,200.

The game ended with a 5-2 win against the Metropolitan Riveters. Jade Downie-Landry had three goals and two assists in the win. She is now tied for the PHF lead in scoring, and leads the league in points per game with eight points in four games. Team captain Ann-Sophie Bettez scored the team’s first home-ice goal on Saturday and added two assists.

The team lost on Sunday at the Raymond Bourque Arena with a 3-2 loss with the winning goal being scored by Kelly Babstock in the game’s final minute.

Downie-Landry and Bettez were named the PHF’s first and second stars of the week.

Montreal will start their tour of Quebec this weekend when they head to Bettez’s home-town of Sept-Iles for two games against the Connecticut Whale. They are currently fourth with a 2-2-0 record with one of their wins coming in overtime.

Both the PWHPA and PHF are using the three-point system for all games this year, with three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, and one for an overtime or shootout loss.