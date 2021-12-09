NHL 22 update to include women’s national teams

EA Sports’ hockey title NHL 22 will have playable women’s national teams and a playable women’s World Championship tournament for the first time in an update scheduled for early 2022, the company announced on Thursday.

It is part of an update that will include a full IIHF license and will add a playable World Junior Hockey Championship and official jerseys to the game. The World Junior tournament and IIHF uniforms will be available in an update released Thursday. The men’s world championships will also be playable in early 2022. Rosters will be updated as they are announced.

Women’s national teams have been available in EA Sports’ FIFA soccer game since 2016. The NBA 2K series includes the WNBA in its title.

“The introduction of women’s national teams to NHL 22 as part of the upcoming IIHF content will be an important moment for the franchise in its continued effort to reflect the diversity of the hockey community,” said Sean Ramjagsingh, VP and GM of EA Sports. “We are proud to feature playable women’s teams for the first time in NHL 22, alongside the rising stars on the World Juniors teams.”

A trailer was released to unveil the update, with a first look at former Les Canadiennes Marie-Philip Poulin and Hilary Knight.