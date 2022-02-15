2022 Winter Olympic Men’s Hockey: Quarter-final matchups, start times, and TV schedule

The teams are set, the playoffs have begun, and now eight teams will compete for four semifinal spots and a chance to go for Olympic gold.

The United States, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Sweden, and Finland all gained automatic qualification to the quarter-finals with the best records in the tournament, while Slovakia, Denmark, Switzerland, and Canada all won their respective qualification games.

It is also something of a who’s who tour of former Habs players.

United States vs. Slovakia

How to watch

Puck drop: 11:10 PM EST / 8:10 PST

in Canada: CBC (English), TSN (English), RDS (French), Sportsnet (English)

In the United States: NBC

Live stream: CBC, NBC (Peacock), RDS Direct, Sportsnet NOW, TSN Direct

Slovakia is in tough against Team USA, but they’ve got a hot goalie in Patrik Rybar, who leads the tournament in both goals-against average and save percentage. Whether that will hold up against the hottest offence in the tournament remains to be seen. Habs prospect Sean Farrell is second overall in points and third in goals so far.

ROC vs. Denmark

How to watch

Puck drop: 1:00 AM EST / 10:00 PST

in Canada: CBC (English), TSN (English), RDS (French), Sportsnet (English)

In the United States: NBC

Live stream: CBC, NBC (Peacock), RDS Direct, Sportsnet NOW, TSN Direct

Denmark looks to play David to the ROC’s Goliath in their first ever Olympic appearance. Although they are also in tough against a perennial powerhouse (and reigning Olympic gold medal winner), making hockey history as the underdog is something with which the Danes are very familiar. Habs prospect Frederik Dichow was in net for the Danes’ respectable 2-0 loss to the ROC in the preliminaries.

Finland vs. Switzerland

How to watch

Puck drop: 3:40 AM EST / 12:40 AM PST

in Canada: CBC (English), TSN (English), RDS (French), Sportsnet (English)

In the United States: NBC

Live stream: CBC, NBC (Peacock), RDS Direct, Sportsnet NOW, TSN Direct

An undefeated Team Finland takes on the Swiss (captained by Raphael Diaz), whose only win came in the elimination game against Czechia.

Sweden vs. Canada

How to watch

Puck drop: 8:30 AM EST / 5:30 AM PST

in Canada: CBC (English), TSN (English), RDS (French), Sportsnet (English)

In the United States: NBC

Live stream: CBC, NBC (Peacock), RDS Direct, Sportsnet NOW, TSN Direct

Claude Julien and Team Canada take on Team Sweden in a meeting full of former Canadiens. Canada’s only loss came against Team USA, while Sweden’s only loss came in overtime against Finland. This is, without a question, the most even match-up of the quarterfinals.

