Montreal Canadiens prospect daily performances at the 2022 Winter Olympics

There are no current NHL players at the Winter Olympics this year, but there are several players hoping to reach that level one day. The Montreal Canadiens have two of their top prospects in the tournament, and this article will update you on what Team USA’s Sean Farrell and Team Denmark goaltender Frederik Dichow have been up to.

Sean Farrell’s statistics Player Draft year Country Pos GP TOI/GP G A P SOG Player Draft year Country Pos GP TOI/GP G A P SOG Sean Farrell 2020 United States LW 1 11:40 3 2 5 3

Frederik Dichow’s statistics Player Draft year Country Pos GP Starts SV% GAA SO Player Draft year Country Pos GP Starts SV% GAA SO Frederik Dichow 2019 Denmark G 1 1 .969 1.00 0

Sean Farrell

February 11: USA vs. China

Even in Farrell’s dreams when he learned about his chance to be on Team USA’s Olympic roster, he probably didn’t have the type of performance he actually enjoyed in his first action of the tournament. He had three goals and two assists for five points versus China, currently leading the tournament in scoring.

#hockey : Sean Farrell est en feu Il inscrit son deuxième but contre les Chinois et obtient son troisième point dans la rencontre!



5 0 #Beijing2022 #rcolympiques pic.twitter.com/dLMvJOAQTx — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 10, 2022

There were some concerns that China was going to get obliterated in this tournament with a roster that was nowhere close to the level of the top teams, so this 8-0 score is a bit of a victory for them (and a sigh of relief for those who allowed the host nation to enter its team).

Head coach David Quinn was rewarded for giving his young players decent minutes, and now he has reason to trust them even more going forward in this tournament. That is good news for Farrell as he makes his mark on the international stage.

Next game: Feb. 12 — USA vs. Canada

Frederik Dichow

February 12: Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee

The Danes started their tournament by upsetting Czechia on Day 1 with Sebastian Dahm in the crease. With another game on the third day of competition, it was Dichow’s turn to get the nod.

He played very well behind a team that was clearly outclassed and had trouble challenging the Russians in their own end. He held the opponent off the board in the first period, but just had the puck go off the lip of his glove and in as he attempted to make three great saves in quick succession in the second period.

That proved to be all the offence Russia needed as they added an empty-netter in the final seconds to seal a 2-0 win, but the game wouldn’t have been contested to the final horn without Dichow’s play in the net. He used his size to his advantage and also made some great saves with his lateral movement, fully engaged throughout the performance.

There’s now a decision to make about who gets the start in the next game after both goalies allowed just a single goal versus superior competition.

Denmark’s next game: Feb. 12 vs. Switzerland