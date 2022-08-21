Video scouting report: Adam Engström’s game under the microscope

Adam Engström’s proficiency on breakouts, both through passes and carries, combined with his fluid edgework and scanning habits, make him a promising puck-moving defenceman with room to add more tools to his game.

In this video scouting report, I look at the Montreal Canadiens’ 92nd overall pick’s production and provide data and footage collected from three of his games for Djurgården’s under-20 team (January 9 vs. Örebro, March 23 vs. Timrå, and the J20 Nationell playoff finals, April 10 vs. Linköping).

Engström is set to join Rögle in the SHL this season, as he is already participating in the pro team’s pre-season matches on the second pair. This move constitutes a massive upgrade for the young left-handed blue-liner, as he goes from potentially playing in the Allsvenskan for a relegated Djurgården senior team, to potentially logging minutes for one of the best SHL clubs, and a growing development farm.

If he can work on being more consistent with his defensive output, especially in his own zone, and if his shot grows from a weakness to a strength, Engström would make a great middle-pairing defenceman with high value on a first or second power-play unit.

Timestamps:

0:00 — Introduction + production comparisons

3:32 — Data collected from all three games tracked

6:13 — Skating, puck-carrying

8:21 — Pass receptions through movement

8:30 — Offensive zone passing

9:15 — Breakout passing

10:48 — Pinches and retrievals

12:28 — Rush defending

15:05 — In-zone defending

17:26 — Shot

18:24 — Recap of strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection

A similar video on Vinzenz Rohrer will be out in the next few days, so make sure to follow me on Twitter @HadiK_Scouting and on YouTube here to keep up with these video reports, as I’ll be going through each of the Habs’ 11 2022 NHL Draft picks and breaking down their strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection.