Montreal Canadiens acquire Tony Sund and a pick for retaining part of Nick Bonino’s salary

The Montreal Canadiens had a bit of cap space to work with at the trade deadline. Instead of using it to add a player as many of the post-season contenders had, Kent Hughes helped out one of the playoff hopefuls, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in their acquisition of Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks. For doing so, the Sharks sent their 2024 fifth-round pick and the rights to defenceman Tony Sund to Montreal.

The move brings Montreal’s number of selections for the 20234NHL Draft to nine. Montreal now has two retained-salary transactions on their books, of the maximum of three allowed.

Sund is a 27-year-old defenceman playing with Rögle BK in the SHL, where he has nine points in 40 games while playing with Habs prospect Adam Engström. It’s unlikely he becomes part of the future of the Habs, but getting a player for simply retaining a portion of contract is notable, and allows them to have a deeper role in the development of their young prospect.

The Sharks also acquired the rights to Arvid Henrikson in the deal. This brings Henrikson’s time in the Canadiens organization, and his infamous role as the bottom-ranked player in our annual Top 25 Under 25, to a close.