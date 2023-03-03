Montreal Canadiens acquire Frédéric Allard from Los Angeles for Nate Schnarr

In what has been a quiet Trade Deadline for Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens, they still started the day with a small AHL deal. The team shipped Laval Rocket forward Nate Schnarr to the Los Angeles Kings for defenceman Frédéric Allard.

The Canadiens have acquired defenseman Frédéric Allard from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/TpJ90pzS9k — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 3, 2023

Allard is 25 years old, tallying two goals and five assists for the Ontario Reign in 35 games this season. Schnarr heading the other way put up three goals, four assists in 27 games for the Rocket this season while battling injuries.

Schnarr was falling victim to the sudden health of the Rocket forward group as Jan Mysak returned from injury and Danick Martel also appears to be nearing a return to action. And with Justin Barron’s status up in the air after leaving the game on Thursday night, it’s a small addition to reinforce the Rocket defence in the final third of the season.