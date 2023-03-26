Montreal Canadiens sign Sean Farrell to entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Sean Farrell to a three-year entry-level contract.

The contract will start this season as Farrell will join the Canadiens. That will make him ineligible for the Laval Rocket if they make the AHL playoffs. The contract carries an average annual value of $1,158,333.

Farrell finished his season with the Harvard Crimson on Friday afternoon with a big loss to Ohio State in the NCAA tournament. He has decided to forego his senior season and play with the Canadiens organization.

The 21-year-old is listed at 5’9”, 174lbs, which is why he dropped to the fourth round (124th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Milton, MA native was the Ivy League player of the year and a first-team all-star this season. He had 20 goals and 32 assists in 33 games to lead the team in scoring by 10 points over any of his teammates.

Farrell played two seasons with Harvard after his Freshman season was delayed due to the Ivy League not playing during the 2020-21 season. He had 30 goals and 50 assists in 57 games. In the USHL with the Chicago Steel he was also dominant and represented the United States at the 2022 Olympics and men’s World Championships. He had five goals and seven assists in 14 games between the two tournaments.

He becomes the third player from the Canadiens’ 2020 Draft to sign his entry-level contract, joining Kaiden Guhle and Jan Mysak.