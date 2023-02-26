Montreal Canadiens acquire Denis Gurianov from Dallas Stars for Evgenii Dadonov

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov.

The Canadiens will retain 50% of Dadonov’s contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Gurianov, 25, has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 43 games this season with the Stars. Over his career, he has played 257 NHL games with 46 goals and 57 assists. He also has nine goals and eight assists in 32 career NHL playoff games. His best season was 20 goals in 2019-20. Last season, he had 11 goals and 20 assists in 73 games for a career-high 31 points.

He is on the final year of his contract making $2.9 million. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. He is listed as 6’3”, 205 lbs.

Dadonov was acquired this summer for Shea Weber’s contract from the Vegas Golden Knights. The 33-year-old had four goals and 14 assists in 50 games with the Canadiens.