Montreal Canadiens sign Jordan Harris to two-year contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Jordan Harris to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension (2023-24 to 2024-25) with defenseman Jordan Harris. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aKE35bzLEV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 10, 2023

The contract has an annual cap hit of $1.4 million. Harris was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but he wouldn’t have been able to sign an offer sheet. He would have had arbitration rights.

The 22-year-old went right to the NHL after leaving Northeastern University, where he spent four seasons. He played 10 games last year, scoring one goal. This season, he has one goal and 10 assists in 47 games and has established himself as an NHL defenceman.

This is likely the first of many extensions the team will announce in the coming months. The Canadiens still have 11 restricted free agents at the end of the season including Cole Caufield, Jesse Ylönen, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Michael Pezzetta, and Anthony Richard, among others.