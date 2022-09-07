Kirby Dach signs four-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed restricted free agent Kirby Dach to a four-year contract. Dach had been acquired on an expiring deal during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7.

Dach will earn an average annual salary of $3.3625 million per season, which is the cap hit of the contract.

Montreal is hoping Dach can serve as the team’s second-line centre behind Nick Suzuki for the foreseeable future, first committing a mid-first-round pick to bring him to the organization, and now with this new medium-term contract.

Dach has 152 games of NHL experience, playing just 18 games in 2020-21 due to injury before participating in 70 last season. He has 19 goals and 40 assists in that time, along with 71 penalty minutes.

There is a lot of work to be done to see Dach reach his top-six potential. but the Canadiens are clearly confident they can help him reach that level with a revamped development team, led by Adam Nicholas.