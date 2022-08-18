Montreal Canadiens acquire Sean Monahan, first round pick

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired centre Sean Monahan and a conditional first-round pick from the Calgary Flames in return for future considerations.

The #Flames have traded Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 18, 2022

Monahan, 27, is on the final year of a big contract that has a cap hit of $6,375,000. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Flames traded Monahan in part to sign free agent Nazem Kadri.

The 6’2”, 201lb centre has not lived up to that contract, and fell down the depth chart in Calgary. In 65 games last season, Monahan had eight goals and 15 assists. After a breakout season in 2018-19 that saw him get 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists), he has struggled. In his last three seasons (185 games), he has 40 goals and 59 assists.

Monahan missed the end of the season and had right hip surgery this summer. A year ago, he had surgery on his left hip.

Here are the conditions associated with the first-round selection acquired by Montreal:

1. In the event Calgary’s own 2024 first (1st) round choice is selection 20-32 (inclusive) (following the determination of the 2024 NHL Draft lottery results), then Montreal shall have the option, exercisable until 48 hours prior to the start of the 2024 NHL draft, to exchange the conditional 2025 or 2026 first round choice to become Calgary’s own 2024 first (1st) round choice); or,

If Florida’s 2025 First (1st) Round Choice Transfers to Calgary (pursuant to the conditions on an earlier trade)

2. In the event the conditions to trigger Montreal’s option as noted in #1 above does not occur, or Montreal declines to exercise this option, the following conditions shall prevail:

A) If both Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice and Florida’s 2025 first (1st) round choice (previously acquired by Calgary) are not in the top-10 selections of the 2025 NHL Draft (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), then Montreal shall receive the earlier of the two (2) stated choices; or,

B) If Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is a top-10 selection and Florida’s 2025 first round selection (previously acquired by Calgary) is outside of the top-10 selections (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), Montreal shall receive Florida’s 2025 first (1st) round choice).

If Florida’s 2025 First Round Choice DOES NOT Transfer to Calgary (pursuant to the conditions on an earlier trade)

3. In the event the conditions to trigger Montreal’s option as noted in #1 above does not occur, or Montreal declines to exercise this option, the following conditions shall prevail:

A. If Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is not in the top-10 selections of the 2025 NHL Draft (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), Montreal shall receive Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice, and additionally,

1) If Florida’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is not in the top-10 selections of the 2025 NHL Draft (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results); and,

2) Florida’s 2025 first (1st) round choice has been transferred to another NHL Club; and,

3) Florida’s 2025 first round draft position is better than Calgary’s 2025 first round draft position; then Calgary will transfer their own 2025 fourth round choice to Montreal.

B. If Calgary’s own 2025 first (1st) round choice is a top-10 selection (following the determination of the 2025 NHL Draft lottery results), Montreal shall receive Calgary’s 2025 first (1st) round choice, subject to the following condition below: