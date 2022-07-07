Montreal Canadiens acquire Kirby Dach for Alexander Romanov, draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks on the floor of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The transaction required two separate deals, first Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick to move up to 13th, then a trade of that pick and 66th overall to get Dach.

The Canadiens have traded Alexander Romanov and the 98th overall pick at 2022 #NHLDraft to NYI for the 13th overall pick.



The 13th and 66th overall picks have been traded to CHI for Kirby Dach.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 7, 2022

Dach has played three seasons in the NHL, netting 26 points in 70 games last season. The 6’4” forward will be expected to be the Canadiens’ second-line centre next season, perhaps explaining why the Habs passed on Shane Wright at first overall despite the middle of the ice being a need.

Romanov had just completed his second season in the NHL, growing in confidence all through the year. He was expected to be a top-four option for the Habs in 2022-23, but that may be a role the brass is expecting Kaiden Guhle to slip into on a rebuilding team next year.

We will have much more on what Dach provides in an upcoming article.