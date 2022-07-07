 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Montreal Canadiens acquire Kirby Dach for Alexander Romanov, draft picks

The Canadiens made two separate moves to acquire the centreman.

By Justin Blades
Seattle Kraken v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks on the floor of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The transaction required two separate deals, first Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick to move up to 13th, then a trade of that pick and 66th overall to get Dach.

Dach has played three seasons in the NHL, netting 26 points in 70 games last season. The 6’4” forward will be expected to be the Canadiens’ second-line centre next season, perhaps explaining why the Habs passed on Shane Wright at first overall despite the middle of the ice being a need.

Romanov had just completed his second season in the NHL, growing in confidence all through the year. He was expected to be a top-four option for the Habs in 2022-23, but that may be a role the brass is expecting Kaiden Guhle to slip into on a rebuilding team next year.

We will have much more on what Dach provides in an upcoming article.

