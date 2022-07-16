Rem Pitlick signs two-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Rem Pitlick to a two-year contract.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract extension with forward Rem Pitlick.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/RgdKrTmfrz — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 16, 2022

Pitlick had been a pending restricted free agent at the end of the season, but wasn’t tendered a qualifying offer ahead of free agency. Instead, Kent Hughes bought himself time to weigh his roster decisions, and now signs Pitlick to a two-year deal with a $1.1-million cap hit after making a few other off-season moves.

Pitlick had 37 points in 2021-22, 26 of them with the Canadiens after a mid-season claim off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, and at times looked like one of the Canadiens’ top players. That may say more about the team last year than the player, nevertheless there’s a lot to like about Pitlick’s game. He will be a good lineup option for the team, at least through a rebuilding stage for the organization.