Montreal Canadiens sign Filip Mešár to three-year entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Filip Mešár to his three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Mešár was the 26th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7. The Slovakian is a childhood friend of Juraj Slafkovsky, who signed his contract yesterday.

The 5’10”, 174 lb 18-year-old played in Slovakia’s men’s league last year where he scored eight goals and eight assists in 37 games. After being selected, he mentioned that he was looking to leave the Slovakian league and wanted to come to North America or to another league in Europe.

Mešár can play in the NHL or AHL next season, and his OHL rights are owned by the Kitchener Rangers. This contract is eligible for a slide if he plays fewer than 10 NHL games next season.

He obviously showed enough in development camp to earn this contract, and open up several options for him next season.

Mešár is the second Canadiens pick from the 2022 NHL Draft to sign an NHL contract.